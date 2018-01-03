September 14, 1966- January 2, 2018

John Charles McMinn, 51, a resident of Ricohoc, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, at home surrounded by his loving family.

John was born Sept. 14, 1966, in Blytheville, Arkansas, the son of Homer Rush McMinn and Methel Isbell McMinn.

John was a very generous person; he would give you the shirt off his back if he needed to. He was a very loving and caring person, and his children and family were his world. John was a very hard worker, and on his off time he enjoyed fishing.

John will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son, John McMinn of North Carolina; three daughters, Kelly McMinn of Houston, Christian Alexis Coffery of North Carolina, and Seava Lee McMinn of Gueydan, Louisiana; his mother, Methel McMinn; four brothers, Jody McMinn of Ricohoc, Louisiana, Sonny Hatley of Arkansas, Butch Hatley of Texas and Larry Hatley of Texas; six sisters, Peggy McMinn of Houma, Faye Friar of Patterson, Peggy Moore of Georgia, Nellie Spell of Texas, Wanda Gilbert of Texas and Patricia Killingsworth of Houma; three grandchildren; nephew, Frank McBride of Arkansas; niece, Pam Lemons of Arkansas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his father, Homer McMinn; and five sisters.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Michael Pellegrin officiating.