February 3, 1938-January 17, 2019

Funeral services celebrating the life of John Calvin Ortis will be held Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson with Rev. Steve Manville officiating. Following the service he will be laid to rest in Ibert’s Memorial Park Mausoleum.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, January 21, at Ibert’s Mortuary from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time.

Calvin, as he was known by all, was born in Krotz Springs on Thursday, February 3, 1938 and passed away at the age of 80 on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at the Sanctuary of Passages Hospice in New Orleans. He was a former resident of Charenton and Bayou Vista and a current resident of Patterson for the past 21 years. Calvin was a longtime employee of the St. Mary Parish Government Public Works Department, where he retired from as Superintendent of the East St. Mary Parish Area with nearly 50 years of service. Service to others was not only a career and means of supporting his family, but was also a way of life for Calvin. He truly had a love of service to his neighbor and used his skills in any way he could to help others.

His memory will be forever cherished in the hearts of his sons, John Lynn Ortis and his wife Lori, Kevin W. Ortis and his wife Heather, and Travis K. Ortis and his wife Tessa; six grandchildren, Avery, Aubrey, Everett, Courtney, Brett, and Kenny; two great grandchildren; six siblings, Shelby Ortis, Andrew Ortis, Carlos Ortis, Lana Benoit, Pauline Latiolas, and Paulette Lightsey; a special sister-in-law, Charmaine Oubre; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jane Mendoza Ortis; his second wife, Ruth Besse Ortis; his parents, Paul Ortis and Azema Guidry Ortis; one brother, Paul Ortis Jr.; and two sisters, Noelie “Sugar Do” Ortis Carline and Yvonne Vernon.

Serving as pallbearers will be John Lynn Ortis, Kevin W. Ortis, Shelby Ortis, Darrell “Joe Boots” Carline, Albert “A.P.” Carline, and Avery C. Ortis. Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Young and Norris Crappell.

