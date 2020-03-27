JOHN C. (JODY) WILLIAMSON

October 14, 1946 — March 24, 2020

Jody Williamson, a past resident of Patterson, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 73.

Jody was a good man, loving father, husband and loyal friend. He graduated from Patterson High in 1964 where he played football and baseball. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War with some of that time stationed at the Pentagon. Upon returning from the Army, he joined his parents in San Antonio and achieved degrees at San Antonio College and Southwest Texas University. He spent many of his early years in the oilfield working in Sales & Marketing for LEEVAC Petroleum and Tesoro. The remainder of his work life was spent with the Lafayette Consolidated Government where he retired as Purchasing Manager.

He lived an exuberant life, filled with music and fun-loving friends and family. Those who knew him, will remember him as a die-hard LSU fan that spent many Saturday nights cheering them on with his close-knit friends either at Tiger Stadium or home watch parties.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Aucoin Williamson; his children, Brian C. Williamson, Adrienne Williamson Ball and her husband Jon, and Renee’ Gauthier Tardiff and her husband Grady; his siblings, Peter Williamson and his wife Nell, David Williamson and his wife Dawn, his sister, Melissa Williamson Kauth and her husband John; his grandchildren, Owen Ball, Mila Ball, Isaac Tardiff, Riley Tardiff, Isabelle Tardiff and Brooklin Tardiff; and many nieces and nephews.

He is at peace now with his parents, J.C. Williamson and Ethel Pousson Williamson.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or Wounded Warriors Foundation.

We will have a family-only gravesite service at this time and will have a public Celebration of Life at a later date. He will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.