JOHN BARABIN

Wed, 05/03/2017

John Barabin, 69, a native and resident of Franklin, died at 4:29 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

Visitations will be on May 6, 2017 at St. Jules Cathedral at 601 Magnolia St., Franklin, from 9 a.m. until burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be at St. Jules Church Cemetery on Ash Street in Franklin.

He is survived by his companion, Georgia Vincent of Franklin; two brothers, Albert (Savannah) Barabin Jr. and Henry Barabin, both of Franklin; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three uncles.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Otis Mortuary, 501 Willow St., Franklin.

