John Austin Ardoin, 75, a resident of Franklin "Bakertown," LA and native of Basile, LA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:20 am at his residence.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 am until 10:00 am on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home 1101 Main Street Franklin, LA. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing). A private service will be held with the family’s invited guest only. Royal Vice Regent Elder F. Vaughns will officiate. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page at 11:00 A. M. on Saturday August 1, 2020.

Memories of John will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Elouise W. Ardoin of Franklin "Bakertown," LA; four sons, Donald Ray Ardoin (Melissa) of Lafayette, LA, Brian Keith Ardoin (Dawn) of New Iberia, LA, Travis John Ardoin (Kioka) of Slidell, LA and Kenneth Ardoin of Jacksonville, FL; two daughters, Mrs. Richard ( Adriane Ardoin) Davis of Bridge City, LA, and Mrs. Korey (LaTarsha Ardoin) Norah of Metairie, LA; three siblings, Louis Ardoin of Orange, TX, Charles Ardoin of Basile, LA, and Emma Ardoin of Austin, TX; his sisters- in-law; his brothers-in-law, seventeen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and host of nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by: his parents, one sister, his mother and father-in-law.

Austin Ardoin was an humble man and he was loved and survived by his Church family Covenant Temple of New Iberia.

