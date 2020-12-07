December 3, 1951 — October 20, 2020

Joel Edward Briehn, age 68, a native of Morgan City and a resident of Berwick, was called home to be with the Lord on October 20, 2020.

Joel was born on December 3, 1951, to John Edward and Onis Thompson Briehn. Joel worked at many jobs but later in life was a Boat Captain and retired from that profession. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved his family very much.

Those left to cherish his precious memory are his ex-wife, Nelldean Broussard Briehn of Bayou Vista; two daughters: Rachel Landry and husband Jeff along with their children Hunter, Hayden and Layla Landry, and Summer Marin and husband Robert and their children Emma and Cameron Marin. He also leaves three siblings and their spouses and children: Hollie Schimberg and husband Jake and their children Samantha Schimberg, Maxe Carter and husband Josh, and Jesse Schimberg; Jana Guidry and husband Michael and their children Nicole MaGee and husband Paul, James Guidry and wife Jamie along with their children Cole, Eli and Addison Guidry; Cody Briehn and wife Diana of Bayou Vista and their daughter Kaylee Robinson and husband Joel and their kids Jeremy, Caden and Holland.

Joel was welcomed into Heaven gates by his parents John Edward and Onis Briehn, his daughter Layla M. Briehn, sister Bambi Briehn and a nephew Jeremy S. Briehn.

A celebration of Joel’s life will be held on December 3, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at 2421 River Road in Berwick, LA.