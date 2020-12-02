Joel Edward Briehn, 68, a native of Morgan City and resident of Berwick, died Oct. 20, 2020.

He is survived by two daughters, Rachel Landry and Summer Marin; and three siblings, Hollie Schimberg, Jana Guidry and Cody Briehn of Bayou Vista.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter and a sister.

A celebration of life will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at 2421 River Road in Berwick.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.