Joe Daniels, 57, a native of Elba, Alabama, and resident of Patterson, died Friday, April 13, 2018 at Ochsner in Jefferson.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church in Patterson.

He is survived by three daughters, Kenya Ruffin of Orange, Texas and Ke’Andra Ruffin and Anesha Verdine, both of Patterson; two sisters, Jo Dean of Laverne, Alabama and Sharon Thigpen of Elba, Alabama; three brothers, James Daniels, Andrew Daniels and Joey Thigpen, all of Elba, Alabama; and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister.

Carney Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of arrangements.