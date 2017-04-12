JoAnn Pope Porter, 77, a native of New Orleans and resident of Berwick, died Sunday, April 9, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.

Visitation will be Thursday at Living in the Light Ministries Church in Bayou Vista from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Park in New Orleans.

She is survived by a son, Joseph Pope Jr. of Berwick; a sister, Mable Patterson of Chicago; three grandchildren; nieces, nephew and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, stepmother and a brother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.