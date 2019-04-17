JOANN POLLARD

Wed, 04/17/2019 - 1:47pm

Joann Pollard, 75, a native of Church Point and resident of Patterson, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church in Patterson.
She is survived by her husband, James Pollard Sr. of Patterson; five sons, Kirk Pollard of Franklin, and Kim Pollard, Andrew Harrison, James Pollard and Dwayne Charlot, all of Patterson; five daughters, Sarah Charlot, Mare Pollard, Katina Jenkins, Pamela Grant and Amanda Williams, all of Patterson; a sister, Joyce Jennings of Baton Rouge; 43 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, a daughter, seven sisters and six brothers.
Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.

