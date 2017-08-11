December 14, 1953- August 10, 2017

On Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, Joan Wannage Gilmore received her angel wings at the age of 63. Joan was a former resident of Morgan City and longtime resident of Patterson.

Those left to cherish Joan’s memory are her loving husband of 48 years, Dennis Gilmore Sr. of Patterson; her children, Dennis Gilmore Jr. and his wife, Katy, of Bayou Vista, and Daniel Gilmore and his wife, Michelle, of Patterson; five grandchildren, Erik, Elyas, Matthew and his wife, Terri, Blade, and Kayden Gilmore; one great-grandson, Nathan Gilmore; three sisters, Patricia Aucoin and her husband, Steve, Deborah “Debbie” Grimball and her husband, Victor, and Anita Bagwell and her husband, Jim; one brother, Edward “Bubba” Wannage Sr. and his wife, Lisa; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She joined in heaven her parents, Edward Weldon Wannage and Waveland Wannage; and one grandson, Isaac Gilmore.

The family requests that visitation be observed Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, from 10 a.m. until time of services at 2 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Burial will be held privately at a later date.