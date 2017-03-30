Joan Batiste Broussard, 74, a native of New Orleans, La., and a resident of Patterson, La., passed away at 6:56 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2017 at Lafayette General Hospital.

She is survived by her children, Lawrence Brooks of Morgan City, Theron Brooks of Ontario, Sherri Brooks LeMelle of West Covina, California, and Shelly Broussard of Midland, Texas; two sisters, Joyce Lane of St. Rose and Sarah Batiste of New Sarpy; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and a host of relatives and friends.

Broussard was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; and one brother.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City, Franklin, Jeanerette and Houma is in charge of arrangements.