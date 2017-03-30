Joan Batiste Broussard, 74, a native of New Orleans, La., and a resident of Patterson, La., passed away on Monday March 27, 2017 at 6:56 p.m. at Lafayette General Hospital.

Services Completed, No Services will be held.

Memories of Joan will forever remain in the hearts of her children; Lawrence Brooks of Morgan City, Theron Brooks of Ontario Calif., Sherri Brooks LeMelle of West Covina, Calif., and Shelly Broussard of Midland, Texas; two sisters, Joyce Lane of St. Rose, La., and Sarah Batiste of New Sarpy, La.; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, and one brother.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.