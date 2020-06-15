JOAN ANNE KRISTICEVICH

Joan Ann Kristicevich died peacefully at her home on June 12, 2020, following a brief illness surrounded by loving friends and family.

Joan retired from Southern Bell in 1985 after 35 years of dedicated service. She was loved, admired and respected by all those she worked with as well as all she met throughout her life. The true blessing was the way she shared her faith in God with all those who knew her.

She is survived by her dearest friend Elsie Evans and her twin sister June K. Fortier as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice White Kristicevich, father, and siblings Andrew Kristicevich, Mary Kristicevich, Mamie K. Fiorella, Josephine K. Castalano, Emily Kristicevich, Ann K. Delaune, Dorothy K. Stansbury, Anthony Kristicevich, John Kristicevich and Joseph Kristicevich.

The family would like to thank Angie Ponson of Haydel Hospice for her kindness, care and love.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Toto officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. After Mass, Joan will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.