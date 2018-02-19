In Loving Memory of Mrs. Jo Ann Washington Guy, age 71, a resident and native of St. Joseph, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, at 3:08 a.m. at Franklin Foundation Hospital, Franklin, La.

Visitation will be observed on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 878 Irish Bend Road, Franklin, La. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and funeral services also on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 at St. Joseph Baptist Church at 11 a.m. The interment will take place in the St. Joseph Baptist Church Cemetery, in Franklin, La.

Mrs. Guy is survived by her mother, Albertine Layton Washington, of St. Joseph, La.; three daughters, Andrea (Kenya) Guy of Pearland, Texas, Kaye (Michael) Bowser of Baldwin, La., and Lillian McDaniel of Franklin, La.; a son Gene R. (Monica) Wells Jr. of St. Joseph, La.; three brothers, James (Verna) Washington Jr. and Clyde (Loretta) Washington, both of St. Joseph, La. and Rogers (Catherine) Washington of Franklin, La.; a sister June Mitchell of St. Joseph, La.; and three grandchildren.

Officiating Minister, Rev. Ronald C. Young.

The Otis Mortuary, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.