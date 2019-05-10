Jimmy Stansbury, 62, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday morning, May 8, 2019, surrounded by family.

Jimmy was born November 26, 1956, in Opelousas, the son of Hebert and Betty Ledour Stansbury.

He is survived by his fiancé, Cynthia Authement; one son, Cody Stansbury; one daughter, Ashley Stansbury; two stepsons, Father Joseph Authement and Gordy Authement Jr. and wife Jessica; three brothers, John Stansbury and wife Sheryl, Jack Stansbury, and Jay Stansbury and wife Bettina; 5 sisters, Jane Arceneaux and husband Charles, Joanna Fotenot and husband Gilbert, Janette Barron, Joyce Tirte, and Joan Burton and husband Terry; one grandson, David Stansbury; two step-grandchildren, Allie and Chad Authement; mother-in-law, Eva Deshotel.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Hebert and Betty Stansbury; two brothers, Joey and Gerry Stansbury.

Following Jimmy’s request, a graveside service will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Sacred Heart Prairie Ronde Cemetery in St. Landry Parish.