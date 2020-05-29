Jimmy Patrick Sons Sr., 70, a native of Berwick, former resident of Morgan City and resident of Birch Tree, Missouri, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Baton Rouge General Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Betty DeHart Sons of Birch Tree, Missouri; seven children, Joseph Sons of New Iberia, Michael Sons of Birch Tree, Missouri, Tammy Gary of Youngsville, Peggy Gober of Patterson, Marilyn Townsend of Alton, Missouri, Crystal Dugas of Marshfield, Missouri and Jimmy Sons Jr. of Erath; 22 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Barry Sons; and two sisters, Irma Lombes and Dianne Sheehan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Saturday and again Sunday from noon until services at 2 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home with up to 75 guests allowed at a time.

Burial will be in Birch Tree, Missouri.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.