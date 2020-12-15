October 12, 1950 - December 11, 2020

Jimmy Glynn Campbell, a seven year resident of Ricohoc, passed away at home at the age of 70 on Friday, December 11, 2020.

Jimmy was born in Franklin on October 12, 1950, the youngest of seven children born to Samuel and Ophelia Campbell. He was a veteran of the United States Army having honorably served during the Vietnam War. Jimmy worked for the majority of his life as a boat skipper and then driving hotshot trucks. He loved fishing and crabbing and was his happiest on the water. If he wasn’t in his boat you could find him at home tending to his chickens, watching westerns, and honing his marksman skills target shooting. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include two children, Sean Campbell and his fiancée Ann Horst and Taylor C. Sauce and her husband Brody; three grandchildren, Sawaya Campbell, Ronin Campbell, and Maddox Sauce; brothers, Sherman “Pete” Campbell and his wife Melanie and Lonnie Campbell and his wife Wonderlon; niece, Chantelle C. Perez and her husband Heath and their children, Heath Perez Jr., Cole Perez, and Coleen Perez; as well as many other nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents, Samuel Luther Campbell and Ophelia Hancock Campbell; two brothers, H.C. Campbell and Harold Campbell; and two sisters, Dorothy C. Ware and Cloria “Jennie” Charpentier.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin. The family asks that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. until service time. In keeping with his wishes, following funeral services Jimmy will be cremated.

