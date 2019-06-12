Jewel Elaina Anderson Templet, 61, a native of New Orleans and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Morgan City Health Care.

She is survived by a son, Jonathon Hopper of Morgan City; a daughter, Jewel Hopper of Morgan City; two brothers, Buck Anderson of Patterson and Justin Anderson of Arkansas; and two grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and stepfather.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.