Jessie Bell Johnson, 81, a resident of Franklin, La. and a native of Bayou Sale, La. passed away on Friday January 11, 2019 at 4:08 a.m. at the Maison Teche Nursing Home in Jeanerette, La.

Visitation will be observed on Thursday January 17, 2019 from 9 a.m. until funeral services beginning at 11 a.m at the Jones Funeral Home 1101 Main Street Franklin, La. Burial will follow funeral services in the Franklin Cemetery - Main Street in Franklin.

Memories of Jessie Bell will forever remain in the hearts of her survivors: Godchild; one great niece, two great nephews, a devoted cousin (God-sister, a big sister), one very special dear friend and companion of 53 years, many other cousins and many, many friends.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.