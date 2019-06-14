JESSICA MARIE ENGLETON

Fri, 06/14/2019 - 11:12am

J Jessica Marie Engleton, 54, a native of Morgan City and resident of Beaumont, Texas, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont, Texas.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Home Industrial Cemetery in Patterson.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Engleton of Patterson; two children, Amos Engleton of Beaumont, Texas and Angel Engleton of Temple, Texas; five grandchildren; her siblings, Caroline Druilhet, Clarence Williams and Michael Williams, all of Sioux City, Iowa; and a host of other relatives.

