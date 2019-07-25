May 3, 1990 — July 9, 2019

Jerwin Paul Briggs, age 29, passed away on July 9, 2019, in Sour Lake, Texas. He was born on May 3, 1990, in Morgan City to Anthony Briggs and Jada Tate Briggs.

Jerwin was a 2008 graduate of Morgan City High School and had one year at Young Memorial College for automotive. He graduated from Kaplan College as a computer tech in Beaumont, Texas. At his passing, he was a loyal employee at Tri-Supply in Beaumont, Texas.

Jerwin was born with an infectious smile. His friendly nature and cheerful attitude would often light up a room. He always wanted others to be happy, trying often to get a laugh or to bring a smile to others. He was a teddy bear to his “Momzie,” Jada, and went by many nicknames. “Bear,” in reference to his loving nature, “JayBee” to his many family and friends, and after the birth of his son, he would often refer to himself as “Mufasa” and his son Jamari, as “Simba.”

Later in his life he met and married Liz, and they shared many wonderful years together, and through their union, “Mufasa” gained a daughter, Layla.

He was contagiously funny, an undeniable hard worker, and a wonderful friend to many throughout his life.

Jerwin will be missed by all and his memory cherished by his loved ones.

Memories of Jerwin will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Elizabeth “Liz” Briggs; son, Jamari Briggs; stepdaughter, Layla Briggs; father, Anthony Briggs and fiancé Tarneetra Johnson; mother, Jada (Lonnie) Gray; brothers, Bregan Lonnie Gray, Anthony Briggs II, Antonio Briggs, Quantaevios Harris and Koryian Sadler; sisters, Quiana Briggs, Marie Briggs, Antwaneisha Williams, Coryanna Harris, Katori Sadler, Briana Gray and Monica Privett; beloved aunts, Yolanda (Gregory) Thomas, Arnise Tate, Sandra (Stephen) Floyd, Annella Nash and Kathleen Young; uncle, Kevin Tate; his special brothers, David Dugar and Jordan Tate; and numerous extended family, loved ones and many, many friends.

Preceding Jerwin in death are his sister, Tyneisha Briggs; maternal grandparents, Charles Tate Sr. and Gloria Tate Brown; paternal grandparents, Donald and Lois LaCour; step-grandmother, Ezilda Gray; beloved aunt, Geraldine West; and uncle, Charles Tate Jr.