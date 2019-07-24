Jerwin Paul Briggs, 29, a native of Morgan City, died July 9, 2019, in Sour Lake, Texas.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Briggs; son, Jamari Briggs; stepdaughter, Layla Briggs; father, Anthony Briggs of Alexandria; mother, Jada (Lonnie) Gray of Morgan City; brothers, Bregan Gray of San Diego, Anthony Briggs II of New York, Antonio Briggs of Dallas, Quantaevios Harris and Koryian Sadler of Alexandria; sisters, Quiana Briggs, Antwaneisha Williams, Coryanna Harris, Katori Sadler of Alexandria, Marie Briggs of Houston, Briana Gray of Morgan City and Monica Privett; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by a sister, maternal and paternal grandparents and a step-grandmother.