2/17/40 — 2/20/18

Jerry Patrick Aucoin, age 78, a native of Morgan City and resident of Lafayette, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, surrounded by his loving family at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

Jerry was a hard worker and was THE General Superintendent of McDermott International until his retirement. Jerry enjoyed spending his time with his family and friends and his adoring grandchildren.

Those left to cherish Jerry’s memory are his loving wife of 57 years, Betty Aucoin of Lafayette; three sons, Gregg Aucoin of Lafayette, Brent Aucoin of Atlanta, Georgia, and Chris Aucoin of Lafayette; his two adorable grandchildren, Hailey Aucoin and Caleb Aucoin; two sisters, Patsy Vidos of Patterson and Judy Steelman of Morgan City; a sister-in-law, Zona Lee-Pietrogallo; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan and Edmay Aucoin.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Friday, February 23, 2018, from 10:30 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City. Graveside services will immediately follow at the Morgan City Cemetery.