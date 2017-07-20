March 27, 1940-July 18, 2017

Jerry Joseph Guillory, a native and lifelong resident of Morgan City, was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Armed with a contagious smile that he shared often and freely, Jerry filled many lives with his charm and joy. He was one of those individuals who could truly hold a good conversation with any friend or stranger.

He held a deep appreciation for the outdoors, enjoying his time fishing and hunting, and was known to draw everyone’s attention when out on the dance floor. Jerry left this world, having fished, hunted, danced and laughed his way through 77 well-lived years among his family and friends.

Jerry leaves to cherish his beautiful memory his longtime companion, Barbara Cothron; his five children, Jerri Lynn Giroir and her husband, John, Sue Pearce, Geraldine Soto and her husband, Albert, Darlene Frye and her husband, Bill, and Gerald Guillory Jr. and his wife, Adrianna; one brother, Albert Mason; six sisters, Evelyn Olivier, Annabelle Chaisson, Doris McGee, Juanita Landry, Mary Odell and Jeanette Billiot; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was reunited in heaven with his parents, Earl and Ledea Guillory; four brothers, Robert, Bernie, Lloyd and Joe Guillory; two sisters, Myrtle Boudreaux and Jean Barrilleaux; one grandson, Sam Citrano; and his beloved pet, Little Man.

The family requests that a time of visitation and remembrance be observed Friday, July 21, 2017, from 9 a.m. until time of mass at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Jerry following visitation at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Upon completion of services, Jerry will be entombed in the St. Joseph Church Mausoleum in Patterson.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for Masses to be prayed in Jerry’s name.

The children of Jerry would like to express their deep gratitude to Barbara Cothron, the love of Jerry’s life and constant dance partner, for her steadfast care, adoration, and love of Jerry during their 17½ years together.