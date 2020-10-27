JERRY JOSEPH BARRILLEAUX

Tue, 10/27/2020 - 1:02pm

Jerry Joseph Barrilleaux, 86, a native of Morgan City and resident of Berwick, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Gilmore Barrilleaux; three daughters, Beth Dover, Nadine Walker and Penny Chapman; a sister, Connie Rhodes; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister.
A private graveside memorial will be held at a later date.
Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

