January 2, 1966-May 14, 2017

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson for Jerry David Duval Jr., a native of Subic Bay, Manila, Philippines, former longtime resident of Morgan City and a resident of Patterson for the past 11 years, who passed away at the age of 51 on Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Patterson.

Following the service, Jerry will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery. Father Angelo Cremaldi will conduct the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Wilson, Jack Rock, James Duval, Chad Duval, James Wilson and Mat Moore.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Ibert’s Mortuary from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Wednesday morning with private time for family and law enforcement at 9 a.m. followed by public visitation at 10 a.m.

Jerry worked in law enforcement his entire adult career, proudly serving the citizens of St. Mary Parish for 27 years. He was a fair and honest officer who was loved and well-respected by all. Some of his favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing, going camping, spending time with his family and spoiling his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife of 11 years, Bonnie Wilson Duval; his stepchildren, Chris Wilson and wife Allyson, Frank Rock, Jack Rock and wife Celena, and Denise Desormeaux; his mother, Maria “Betty” Duval; two brothers, James Duval and wife Michelle, and William Edward Duval and wife Evelyn; two sisters, Dorothy Marie Duval and Betina Lynn Duval; four grandchildren, James Wilson, Sonia Pillaro, Zane Wilson and Jacqueline “Peanut” Rock; nieces and nephews, Chasity Duval, Harley Duval, Chad Duval and Thiel Duval; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry David Duval Sr.; as well as by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, 985-395-7873.