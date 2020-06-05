Jerrel Joseph Frederick, a native of Berwick and longtime resident of Morgan City, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 93.

A World War II Veteran, Jerrel proudly served in the United States Army in the European Theater as part of the 288th Engineer Battalion. After his service, he attended Delgado Trade School where he graduated with a certificate in Machine Tool Operation. Upon graduation, he began his lifelong career as a machinist working for various oilfield service companies, the latest of which was Progress Machine in Amelia. Jerrel was a proud member of VFW Post 4222 and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. He also served Holy Cross Parish as a Eucharistic Minister for over a decade. He married the love of his life, Juanita Goulas, in August of 1952 and they later welcomed their only child, Lizetta, in May of 1954. Jerrel’s favorite pastime was dancing with his wife and both of them were members of the local Les Amis Dance Club. They also enjoyed traveling and visited almost every state in the United States. His friendly nature has built Jerrel a network of friendships that surpasses generations.

Jerrel is survived by his daughter, Lizetta Frederick; one brother-in-law, David Goulas; and a large number of nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his wife of 62 years, Juanita Goulas Frederick; his parents, Pierre Frederick and Ida Boudreaux Frederick; a sister, Mary Louise Frederick and a brother, Leo Frederick.

A time of visitation will be held for Jerrel on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 9:30am until 10:30am at Hargrave Funeral Home. Following visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00am at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Brice Higginbotham officiating. Jerrel will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery following services with military honors being rendered by the East St. Mary Veteran Funeral Squad.

Due to recent gathering restrictions, Holy Cross Catholic Church requests that any friends and family attending the services please wear masks and follow social distancing protocols.