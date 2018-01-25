Jerome Smith

Jerome Smith, 56, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, died Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Calver City, Kentucky.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mark Baptist Church in Labadieville. Burial will follow in church cemetery.

He is survived by two daughters, Tranika Smith and Rakena Smith, both of Biloxi, Mississippi; former wife; four grandchildren; father, Calvin Smith Jr.; four brothers, Calvin Smith III, Wayne Smith, Glynn Smith and Alvin Smith, all of Thibodaux and Lance Rockwood of Franklin; sister, Rosemary Jasper of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his mother, two brothers and two sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.