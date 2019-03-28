Bishop Jerald Alvin McGuire, 60, a native of Morgan City and resident of Houma, died Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Visitation will be Thursday, 6-7 p.m., at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City, and Friday at Siracusaville Recreation Center from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Christel C. McGuire of Houma; three sons, Jerald Callery of Dallas, Gerald Ruffin of Houston and Larry Chatman of Patterson; four daughters, Lowanda Ruffin of Houston, Ashley McGuire of Ville Platte, and Courtney McGuire and Brittany Watkins, both of New Orleans; three brothers, Gladstone Sanders of Chicago, Clarence McGuire of New Iberia and Tim Mitchell Sr. of Atlanta; a sister, Evette Williams of California; and a host of grandchildren and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, stepfather and his first wife.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.