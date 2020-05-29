JEFFREY D. BROWN

10/12/62 — 05/26/20

Jeffrey Brown, a native of Florida and a resident of Morgan City, La., was called to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Jeff was a fun-loving, free-spirited soul who brought laughter to his family and many friends. There was never a dull moment when he was around. Whether he was setting up for a day at the beach or a day on his motorcycle, he was sure to end up with a new adventure story to tell his co-workers. His endless supply of love and energy never left his nieces or grandchildren without entertainment. He created memories that will forever be cherished.

Jeff will be deeply missed by his wife and soulmate, Dayna Brown and daughter of his heart, Desi Duke; his mother, Kathy Jones; his father, Larry Brown and wife, Yvonne; his twin brother, Greg Brown; and other siblings, Darren Brown, Louis Shinaman and Lisa Brown; his brother and sister-in-law, Troy and Denice Brinson; his nieces and nephews, Kaylie Brinson, Ali Andrus, Savannah Norwood, Shelby Brady, J.P. Doiron, Dalisha Duke, Michael Thompson, Maddie Shinaman and Isabella Shinaman; his grandchildren, Rhett and Raylee; and a host of great- nieces and nephews.

Jeff was preceded in death by his son, Kamen Brown; brother-in-law, Jimmy Doiron; and mother-in-law, Roslyn Doiron.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Due to the current requirements regarding social distancing and limited gatherings, Hargrave Funeral Home can only allow up to 75 guests at a time in the facility.

Those unable to attend the visitation due to gathering restrictions are encouraged to leave the family words of comfort online via the add memory link. The family thanks everyone for their love, support, and understanding at this time.