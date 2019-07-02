JEFFREY ALAN PERKINS

Tue, 07/02/2019 - 1:31pm

Jeffrey Alan Perkins, 51, a resident of Berwick, died March 12, 2019, at Ochsner Foundation Hospital.
He is survived by his fiancé; parents, Mary and Chuck Watson; 11 brothers, Noah, Adam, Everett, Mike, Chuck, Charles, Ray, Paul, Tony, James and Shawn; and a sister, Sonya.
He was preceded in death by his biological parents, his son and a brother.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 1801 Filmore St. in Morgan City.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

