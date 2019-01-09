August 5, 1950 - January 6, 2019

Funeral services for Jeffery J. Landry Jr. will be held Thursday, January 10, 2019, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin at 11 a.m. Following the service, Jeff will be laid to rest in Perpetual Park Cemetery Mausoleum. Fr. Billy Ruskoski will officiate the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Nicholas Landry, Tyler Landry, Gage Burgess, Brian Landry, Mark Sinitiere, and Bobby Boney. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Hefny, Lou Allen Landry, Steve Morales, and Troy Sinitiere.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, January 9, at Ibert’s Mortuary from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume at Ibert’s Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

Jeff was born on Saturday, August 5, 1950 in New Iberia and passed away peacefully at his home in Franklin surrounded in love by his family on Sunday, January 6, 2019. He was 68. He was raised in Baldwin and has been a resident of Franklin for the past 47 years.

To know Jeff was to love him. To say he had a way with people was an understatement. Jeff definitely never met a stranger. Whether you just met him or had known him your whole life, Jeff treated you the same. His loud and boisterous personality coupled with that canaille smile just seemed to draw you in closer. Jeff loved to cook and was quick to take credit for teaching his wife, Teesie, everything she knows about cooking, or so he thought. He and Teesie opened their own business in 1984, Landry’s Hot Tamales, a small take-out stand in Franklin, later moving the business from its original location to the current location on Main Street and expanded to dine-in service as well. In his early years, Jeff worked for 17 years as a “breadman” delivering Evangeline Maid Bread throughout the area. He then went to work for Cabot where he retired from in 2008 after 20 years of dedicated service. Since retirement wasn’t a word in his vocabulary, Jeff went to work as a caretaker at Burns Point for St. Mary Parish until his health no longer allowed him to work. Jeff also had a love for antique cars, a passion that took him to many cars shows where he proudly showed off his collection, taking home many trophies as well. Jeff truly brightened the lives of all who were fortunate to have crossed paths with him and he will be deeply missed by all.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 47 years, Theresa “Teesie” Sinitiere Landry; their daughters, Shantel L. Palombo and her companion Edwin Sotomayor and Mandy Landry and her husband Sam Hefny; five grandchildren, Nicholas Landry and his fiancée Hailey Smith, Tyler Landry, Gage Burgess and his companion Victoria Theriot, Lauren Palombo and her companion Logan Brightwell, and Amina Hefny; two great grandchildren, Kellan Landry and Kye Burgess; seven siblings, Lou Allen Landry and his wife Mary Nell, Myrtle “Sis” Vincent, Gladys Broussard and her husband Johnny, Gloria Cormier and her husband Bob, Jenny Foreman and her husband Larry, Janell Breaux and her companion Don Harvey, and Brian Landry and his companion Daisy Doucet; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeffery J. Landry and Beulah Marie Landry; father and mother-in-law, A.C. and Josephine Sinitiere; his sisters, Rita Nell Conrad, Barbara Romero, and Barbara Charpentier; two brothers, Harold Landry and Mark Landry; as well as an infant brother and sister.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Landry family to Dr. Roland Degeyter, Dr. Kristi Prejeant, Franklin Home Care, and Heart of Hospice for the loving care given during Jeff’s time of need.

