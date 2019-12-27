01/01/1935 — 12/24/2019

Jeannette M. Beadle, age 84, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, was called to her heavenly home surrounded by her loving family.

Jeannette is survived by her son, Dean Beadle and his companion Heisler of Bayou Vista; one daughter, Dawn B. Pete and her husband Horace Pete of Berwick; eight grandchildren, Jeremy Beadle, Kelly Messmer, Myria Loper, D.J. and Nichole Beadle, Heather Lorenzo, Rachel Beadle, and Shelly Mayon; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clemier and Louise Romero; her two children, Dale and Darrel Beadle; four brothers, Samuel, A C “Ace”, Donald and Gerald Romero; three sisters, Lucy Falgout, Patricia Ebling and Mildred Michel; one grandson, Lance Beadle; and two great-grandchildren, Lily Beadle and Cruz Beadle.

Pallbearers are Jeremy Beadle, Zachary Lorenzo, Matthew Lorenzo, Joshua Lorenzo, Mark Mayon Jr. and Mark Mayon III.

Visitation for Jeannette will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Hargrave Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Hargrave Funeral Home from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Following services, Jeannette will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.