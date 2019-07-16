JEANNE GENEVIEVE BOUDREAUX

November 24, 1925 — July 12, 2019

Jeanne Geneviève Boudreaux, a native of Baldwin and a longtime resident of Morgan City, Louisiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family at the age of 93 on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Geneviève or “Gen” as she was known to family and friends, was an active member of Sacred Heart Church. She was also involved with the Morgan City chapter of AARP where she enjoyed meeting with friends and playing bingo. Gen was a devoted wife and mother. She was an accomplished seamstress and also enjoyed gardening and painting. She and her husband, Sidney, were known around town for their great dancing ability. She will be very missed by her friends and family.

Those left to cherish Geneviève’s memory are two daughters, Katherine Crystal and her husband John of Sanford, Maine, and Jill Settoon and her husband Roger “Chip” Settoon of Berwick; two sons, Jason Boudreaux and his wife, Cheryl of Katy, Texas, and Lyn Boudreaux of Morgan City; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Eloise Albares of Thibodaux; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Geneviève joins in heaven her husband and dancing partner of 73 years, Sidney Boudreaux; her parents, Bernard and Gabrielle Martin; and seven brothers and sisters.

The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to her caring neighbors and friends for their love and support and assistance.

A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, July 17th at 9 a.m. until time of services at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Geneviève will be laid to rest in St. Andrew Cemetery.