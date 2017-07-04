March 2, 1951 — June 29, 2017

Jeanine Thibodeaux Montgomery, 66, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2017, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Jeanine was born March 2, 1951, in New Iberia, the daughter of Russel and Olivia Thibodeaux.

Jeanine’s life was a monument to her love for Jesus. She was loved and adored by her family and continued to be the backbone for everyone. Her smile was one of a kind and she lived to not only serve God, but her friends and family as well. Anyone Jeanine met, walked away a little different; her legacy of love and kindness will live on forever.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, James Montgomery; one daughter, Crystal Jones; four sons, Jamison Montgomery of Alabama, Travis Montgomery of Bayou Vista, Jacob Montgomery of Morgan City, and Nathan Montgomery of Morgan City; and two sisters, Dale Waters of Longview, Texas, and Bonnie Boudreaux of Bayou Vista. Jeanine was also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jeanine was preceded in death by her parents, Russel and Olivia Thibodeaux; two brothers, Kerry Thibodeaux and Richard Thibodeaux; and one sister, Jackie Sampey.

Private family services will be held at a later date.