January 19, 1952 — February 24, 2017

Jean Jeanette Gulsby, 65, a native of Birmingham, Alabama and a resident of Bayou Vista, Louisiana, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, while surrounded by her family and friends.

Mrs. Jean was a very loving mother and grandmother, who loved being with her grandchildren and rooting for her favorite college football team, the University of Alabama Crimson Tide, with her son Robert. Mrs. Jean quickly became family to many people whom she met when she moved from Alabama to Louisiana.

Mrs. Jean is survived by one daughter, Christy McGraw; two sons, Robert J. McGraw and his wife Dana McGraw, and Jimmy McGraw and his wife Leisha McGraw; nine grandchildren, Natalie Fuglaar and her husband Nick Fuglaar, Keven Tacy, Kyle Tacy, Jordyn McGraw, Robert A. McGraw, Jessie McGraw, Paidyn McGraw, Jaci Loupe and Gracie McGraw; three great-grandchildren, Jacob Tacy, Reese Fuglaar and Grey Fuglaar; one sister, Betty Hadley; and her numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Gulsby; her mother and father, Robert and Betty Garner; one brother, Bobby Garner; two sisters, Linda Richardson and Henriette Garner; as well as both of her paternal and maternal grandparents.

A memorial will be held for Mrs. Jean at Lake End Park in Morgan City, Louisiana, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Memorial will begin at 9 a.m. and a celebration will be held following with food and refreshments.