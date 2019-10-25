Jason Joseph Suire, 47, a native of Franklin and resident of Amelia, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

He is survived by two children, Kelsey Suire and Alex Suire; a grandson; his father, Joe Suire; three brothers, Jody Suire, Jarrod Suire and Joshua Suire; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, two grandchildren, his mother, an infant brother, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

A private memorial service will be held in Ibert’s Memorial Park Cemetery in Patterson.

Ibert’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.