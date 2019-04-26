JANNA THROWER LANDETTA

It is with great sadness that her family announces the passing of Janna Thrower Landeta on April 19, 2019, at her home. Janna grew up in Bayou Vista and Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Fiercely independent and a little wild, she struck out on her own after high school to make a life for herself in southern Louisiana where she met her husband Al in 1984. They had two sons, Cory and Kyle, and many close friends.

Janna loved her children and was an amazing mother to them. She gave them (and many of their neighborhood friends) a nurturing base and fun-filled childhood. Janna was always ready to be a friend to anyone, especially children, and she will be remembered by many as a great provider of love and kindness.

Janna was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in the fall of 2014. Her sunny determination and unwavering faith during that time is an inspiration that will live in the hearts of everyone who witnessed her strength.

Janna is survived by her son, Cory Jay and wife Jennifer; her son, Kyle Anthony and girlfriend Morgan; parents, Paul and Barbara Thrower; sisters, Tesa Greene (m. Alan, son Joshua) and Paula Patterson (m. Dan); brother, Grady Thrower (m. Tammy, daughters Shelby and Katherine, son Paul Logan); daughter in heart, Jenny Robin; and many friends who she considered family.

Janna followed her husband Alberto to heaven. Janna’s favorite place on Earth was her home and yard that she lovingly cared for over the last 30 years. Come say goodbye to Janna with her family at her home on Saturday, April 27th from 12 p.m. until. Feel free to bring a covered dish, but in lieu of flowers or plants her family would like to request donations be made in her name to Children’s Hospital New Orleans.