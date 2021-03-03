Janice M. Willoughby, 75, a native of Napoleonville and resident of Berwick, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Berwick Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum.

She is survived by two sons, Aaron Willoughby of Houston and Kevin Willoughby of Berwick; a daughter, Allison Willoughby of Berwick; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a brother.

Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.