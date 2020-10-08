December 8, 1938 — October 2, 2020

Janet B. Courtney, 81, a lifelong resident of Morgan City, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at AMG Specialty Hospital in Houma.

Janet was born on December 8, 1938, in Morgan City, the daughter of Lovelace Boudreaux and Viola Folse Boudreaux.

Affectionately known as Big Momma or Momma J to her friends and family, they knew that her door was always open and there was no need to knock, just come on in. Janet was one of the most caring and giving people you would ever come to meet always giving advice, it may not have been the advice you wanted, but it was the advice you needed to hear. Giving was in her nature and she gave unconditionally to her family and to those who were in need. Family and home were the most important things to Janet and together with her husband Bobby, they provided a home and instilled a love of family togetherness into their children and grandchildren. She loved to travel and one of Janet’s favorite places to escape with her family was to the beautiful Smokey Mountains in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Janet was an amazing talent and her unique and beautiful creations adorn many homes for generations to come. She was very proud of her family and never missed an opportunity to support her kids and grandkids participate in their multitudes of activities. The true matriarch of her family, Janet was very faithful and devout to her faith and her family, as she taught her family how to have faith and always taught by example. She truly taught her family what is was like to show love and what it felt like to be loved. More importantly, she taught her family to give freely, to show compassion, and to express empathy. She was a very humble person who was extremely blessed by her family and she will be missed by all who knew her.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by four sons, Bobby R. Courtney Jr. and companion Bonnie Mayon, Greg Courtney and wife Kristie, Kirk Courtney and husband Randy Chaisson, and Keith Courtney and wife Sue; seven grandchildren, Joshua Courtney and wife Ann, Jonathan Courtney and wife Danielle, Jamie Courtney, Stephanie Courtney, Adam Courtney, Barron Courtney and Austin Courtney; seven great-grandchildren, Owen, Jackson, Hudson, Cam, Reed, Landon and Laurel; Ryan Liner, an “adopted” son; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and all of Morgan City.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Lovelace and Viola Folse Boudreaux; her husband, Bobby R. Courtney Sr.; two sons, Steven Courtney, and Michael Courtney and his fiancé Jeannine McJimsey; three brothers, Benjamin Boudreaux, Lovelace J. “L.J.” Boudreaux Jr. and Folse “Teedy” Boudreaux; and one sister, Grace Audrey Carpenter.

A Memorial Mass for 11 a.m. will be celebrated on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Toto Buenaflor celebrating Mass. Assisting Father Toto will be Deacon Kevin Boudreaux, nephew of Janet. Following Mass, interment services will be held in the Morgan City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in her honor to, Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Father Seelos Shrine in New Orleans.