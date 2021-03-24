Jan Paul Ruiz, 64 years of age, a mighty man of God, prayer warrior, follower of Jesus Christ, great father, husband, friend and brother, finished his race of life peacefully and entered Heaven’s gates on Monday, March 15 at 10 p.m.

Jan was married to his loving wife of 17 years, Cyndi Cagle Ruiz. His beloved children, Joshua Norris Ruiz and Jade Ruiz Matthews (Kelvin); and stepchildren, Amber Cagle Rowland (Adam) and Jordan Cagle (Heather) will cherish his memory forever. The ones who held his heart the most are his grandchildren, Hunter Anthony Rowland, Zoe Annalise Cagle, Abigail Olivia Rowland and Samantha Monroe Rowland. His siblings are Jane Aucoin, JoAnne Bergeron (Daniel), Joan Stoot (Wayne), Albert Ruiz (Stormy) and Joseph Ruiz (Randi). He also loved his pups, Doc and Lucy.

A native of New Orleans and a resident of Labadieville, Jan was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Jennie Damico Ruiz; his former wife, Nancy Dantin Ruiz; and his mother-in-law, Shirley Clement.

Jan worked as an offshore crane operator for many years until he retired in 2019. He loved riding his Harley with his buddies and was a member of the Hammond Christian Motorcycle Association. His hobbies were vegetable gardening, woodworking, camping, raising chickens and sneaking cookies to his grandbaby when Maw Maw wasn’t around.

A celebration of Jan’s life will take place on Saturday, March 27, 2021 beginning at 9 a.m. at Ordoyne Funeral Home in Thibodaux with a Memorial Service beginning at 11 a.m. All are welcome to share memories of this great man of faith.

“The righteous perishes, and no man takes it to heart; merciful men are taken away, while no one considers that the righteous is taken away from the evil of the world.” Isaiah 57:1

“For lo, the winter is past, the rain is over and gone. The flowers appear on the earth; the time of singing has come, and the voice of the turtledove is heard in our land.” Song of Solomon 2

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.