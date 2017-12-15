JAMMAL WEEDEN

Fri, 12/15/2017 - 10:42am Anonymous

Jammal Weeden, 41, a resident of Patterson, died Tuesday Dec. 5, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial will follow in the Berwick Cemetery.
He is survived by his parents, Charlie Kelly Sr. and Sandra W. Kelly of Patterson; three brothers, Charlie Kelly Jr. of Bayou Vista, and Derrick Kelly and Tramone Scott, both of Patterson; two sisters, Tanya Scott of Patterson and Tia White of New Orleans; a grandmother, Jessie Johnson of Baton Rouge; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather and his maternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017