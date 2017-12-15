Jammal Weeden, 41, a resident of Patterson, died Tuesday Dec. 5, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial will follow in the Berwick Cemetery.

He is survived by his parents, Charlie Kelly Sr. and Sandra W. Kelly of Patterson; three brothers, Charlie Kelly Jr. of Bayou Vista, and Derrick Kelly and Tramone Scott, both of Patterson; two sisters, Tanya Scott of Patterson and Tia White of New Orleans; a grandmother, Jessie Johnson of Baton Rouge; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather and his maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.