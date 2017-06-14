James Stoves, 82, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Houma, died Sunday, June 11, 2017.

Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at Howard 3rd Zion Travelers Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Crozier Cemetery.

He is survived by two sons, Marcus Stoves of Franklin and Corey Stoves of Houma; a daughter, Shenicka Stoves of Morgan City; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, a daughter, a grandson, parents and seven siblings.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.