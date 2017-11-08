James Robert Brimidge, age 76, a native of Cochran, Georgia and a resident of Franklin, La. passed away Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 at 8:30 p.m. at his residence in Franklin.

Visitation will be observed Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 1262 Bobtown Road, Charenton, La., from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the funeral ceremony will be at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church at 12 p.m. Interment will be in the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Charenton.

He is survived by his wife, Eltonette Larry Brimidge of Franklin; a son, James Lamar Brimidge of Arlington, Texas; an adopted son, Carl James Gaines and his wife Gloria of Hampton, Georgia; a daughter, Jamila Jan Brimidge-Walker and her husband Brence of Arlington, Texas; an adopted daughter, Kona Coleman and her husband Derrick of Baton Rouge, La.,; a brother, George Brimidge of Pacoima, Calif.; four sisters, Priscilla Jackson of Philadelphia, Penn., Clara Lawson of Cochran, Georgia, Margaret Mathis of Meledgeville, Georgia, and Hazel Owens Butler of Atlanta, Georgia; and five grandchildren.

Rev. Paul Godfrey will officiate.

The Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.