James Ray “Jim” Brown, 75, a resident of Franklin, AL, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospice in Baton Rouge, surrounded by his family.

Jim was born on February 1, 1944 in Baton Rouge. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and keeping the deer fed that wandered into his yard. Jim was a Veteran of the United States Army and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his two children, Justin Brown and Jessica Brown Burgess; four grandchildren, Ethan Billiot, Brant Brown, Reagan Burgess, and Aubree Burgess; and two brothers, Charles Brown of Maurepas, and Joseph Brown and wife Judy of Prairieville.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Edward Brown, Jr. and Mary Moak Brown; his brothers, Marvin Brown and Robert Brown; and his sisters, Agnes Lambert, Rita Stockton, Libby Templet, Mildred Owens, and Ethel Zachary.

A memorial service will be held in his memory February 1, 2020. Details to be determined.