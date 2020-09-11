James Oneal Johnson Sr., 91, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services with military honors at 11 a.m. at Siracusaville Recreation Center. Masks and social distancing required. Burial will be in the Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary.

He is survived by his wife, Deloris Johnson of Patterson; children, James Johnson Jr. of Opelousas, Rodney Johnson of New Orleans, Charles Charlot Sr. of Bayou Vista and Fredrick Charlot and Lynette Singleton, both of Patterson; a brother, Alvin Johnson Sr. of Carson, California; a sister, Jacqueline Davis of Morgan City; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, two sisters and a brother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.