James O. “J.O.” Thomas, 89, a resident of Berwick, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 26, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

James was an avid sportsman and in his early years, represented his high school on the football field, as well as the boxing arena, achieving golden glove status. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict where he was a feather weight and actually secured a leave by winning a match. His nickname was “Tater.” His grandfather, Tuck, was an original Choctaw enrollee on the Dawes Record, and lived with their family for many years. James enjoyed telling his family about hunting and fishing adventures with Grandpa Tuck. Even though his memory declined, he always asked about the kids and told his family to be careful going home.

He will be sadly missed, especially on Tuesdays, by his four daughters, Tammie, Janice, Renee and Nelda. He also leaves behind many grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, one brother and one sister.

James was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, one granddaughter, two brothers and one sister.

The family would like to thank the Lord Jesus Christ for many answered prayers and for His help and strength during this time. Many thanks as well to his loving caregivers, Dr. Metz III and Notre Dame Hospice.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with the Rev. John Kimball officiating. A visitation will be held from noon until the service time, and following the services, James will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum with Military Honors rendered by the East St. Mary Veterans funeral squad.