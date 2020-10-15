James Naverre Sr., a native of Houma and resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his residence.

Services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Siracusaville Recreation Center. Masks and social distancing required. Services accessible on funeral home Facebook page at time of service. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by his children, James Naverre Jr., Kelvin Naverre, David Naverre Sr., Mark Naverre Sr., Ruth Naverre and Patricia Guidry, all of Morgan City; three brothers, Gregory Naverre, Marion Naverre and George Naverre; two sisters, Anita Naverre and Alice Williams; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, a son, his parents and five brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.