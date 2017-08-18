JAMES MIKE GASPARD

James Gaspard, 48, a resident of Pierre Part, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.

Mike was born on March 4, 1969, the son of Gus and Juliet Gaspard.

Mike was a family man; he loved spending time with his two daughters, Macey and Mamie, and his son Christian; he also enjoyed spending time with his wife of 24 years, Lea Ann. Mike loved to be adventurous; he was a hard worker, who commercial fished for a living, as well as enjoyed to hunt, but he also enjoyed staying in at home, watching movies and reading on his kindle.

Mike will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Lea Ann Reed Gaspard of Pierre Part; two daughters, Macey Gaspard and Mamie Gaspard, both of Pierre Part; one son, Christian Gaspard of Pierre Part; five brothers, David Gaspard of Pierre Part, Rickey Gaspard of California, Aaron Gaspard and wife Tonia of Belle River, Corey Gaspard and wife Alexis of Bayou L’Ourse, and Jason Gaspard and wife Nichole of Belle River; one sister, Julia Daigle and husband Jay of Houma; one godchild, Kylan Gaspard of Pierre Part; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Juliet Gaspard.

A visitation will be held beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Following services, Mike will be laid to rest in the Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery in Belle River.